JS Bank Becomes the First to Carry out Safe-Ways of Banking Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
Web Desk
02:18 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
JS Bank Becomes the First to Carry out Safe-Ways of Banking Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
Share

KARACHI - JS Bank is proud to annunciate ‘bank from home’ to both its employees and customers to combat the Coronavirus outbreak. While other banks still operating on the usual model JS Bank allays the fears of the worried citizens with a logical approach.

The news has also been affirmed the other day; when a nationwide Twitter trend saw people from all walks of life applauding JS Bank for this commendable initiative. Under the banner of #JSBankCares and #BankFromHome, Pakistanis supported JS Bank's cause and highly appreciated the move. 

Approximately 60 companies in Pakistan have been stated to announce the ‘work from home model’ in a bid to secure both employees and customers. No other bank except JS Bank is reported to be on the list, sadly. The announcement is a testimony to JS Bank’s great humanitarian demeanour who Instead of trying to profiteer the situation places its nation’s safety and well-being above anything else.

Sunaina was all for supporting this initiative

Precautions and encouragement are what we need!

 All transactional charges waived off!

 Pakistanis are loving this initiative!

 No more waiting, no more interaction – let’s bank from home

JS Bank one of Pakistan's fastest-growing banks, made sure it sent its message loud and clear.  Encouraging customers to bank from home, JS further showed great patronage by waiving all charges on internet banking, mobile banking, and ATM banking. Certainly, at a time when people are trying to capitalize on this woeful situation, JS Bank has practically shown that customers come first! 

Moreover, JS Bank has also started an awareness initiative addressing its customers to practice social distancing and avoid visiting any JS Bank branch - to help curb this deadly disease. 

The news has been spread across all forums through JS Bank's official social media accounts. The bank’s customer-centric approach has surely made us believe that JS Bank has its priorities set straight. For the bank instead of focusing on profiting, sometimes, realization and action are more important. 

We confer Kudos to the team of JS Bank for being Pakistan's first bank to hold a firm stance in these tough times. Daily Pakistan, Wholeheartedly, backs JS Bank's logical approach and urges the bank's customers to #BankFromHome. 

More From This Category
JS Bank Becomes the First to Carry out Safe-Ways ...
02:18 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
ECC meeting to discuss five-point agenda today
09:59 AM | 18 Mar, 2020
SBP cuts key rate by 75 bps to 12.50% over ...
07:51 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus fear forces Asian Development Bank to ...
01:50 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
SSGC, SNGPL proposes 20 to 100 percent hike in ...
01:41 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
ECC special session to take up flour prices today
11:21 AM | 12 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nabeel Qureshi delays shoot for his film ‘Fatman’
08:13 PM | 18 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr