Zara Noor Abbas pens an emotional note for the entire team of Ehd-e-Wafa

02:44 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
Ehd-e-Wafa, the country’s favourite drama came to a perfect end last week and stole the audiences heart!

From the SSG gang and laugh-worthy moments to the women in the drama, to the Abhinandan-Humayun encounter, people loved every little bit about the final episode!

The viewers and the cast alike expressed their love for the show on Twitter.

Actor Zara Noor Abbas, the Rani of the serial also wrote a lengthy, heart-felt note recently.

Zara’s character was full of life as she exhibited her growth through her loyalty and courage throughout the serial.

In her Instagram note she wrote, “To mark the end of Ehd e Wafa, I want to thank the producers and writers of the show. My colleagues, Osman Khalid Butt, it has been a pleasure to work with you and to get to know you. The uncanny chemistry has been undeniable. Until next time. I also made some really amazing memories with everyone. Thank you Hajra Yamin, Wahaj, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Ahad Raza Mir for all the beautiful memories. Along with ISPR for their support and appreciation all along.”

The end to Ehde Wafa. Want to thank the producers and writers of the show. My colleagues. @aclockworkobi it has been a pleasure to work with you and to get to know you. The uncanny chemistry has been undeniable. Untill next time ⌚ Made some really amazing memories with everyone. Thank you @hajra_yamin @wahaj.official @ahmedaliakbarofficial @ahadrazamir for all the beautiful memories.. Along with ISPR for their support and appreciation all along. Special thanks to Col Asif and Major General Asif Ghafoor for all his love and hardwork for this project which was his dream to fulfil.... But most importantly, I want to thank my Fans. Each and every one of you. For the fan posts. The videos. The memes. The love. Everything. For acknowledging my part in the show. It has been a pleasure. I hope and pray that I am able to entertain my audiences like this till the end of my life. From Raani, with love.

Abbas went to say, “Special thanks to Col Asif and Major General Asif Ghafoor for all his love and hardwork for this project which was his dream to fulfill.”

“Most importantly, I want to thank my Fans. Each and every one of you. For the fan posts. The videos. The memes. The love. Everything. For acknowledging my part in the show,” the starlet added.

Concluding the message, the Zara said, “It has been a pleasure. I hope and pray that I am able to entertain my audiences like this till the end of my life. From Raani, with love.”

Penned by Mustafa Afridi and directed by Saife Hasan, Ehd-e-Wafa was

jointly produced by MD Production and ISPR.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

