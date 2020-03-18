Successful hajj applicants asked to submit applications of refund
ISLAMABAD - The successful hajj 2020 applicants, who want their deposited money back for any reason, have been asked by the Ministry of Religious Affairs to apply for the refund of their deposited money.
According to a notification of the Ministry, the refund forms could be obtained by licking www.hajjinfo.org. The forms should be deposited to Account Officer (Refund), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, first floor, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.
The ministry will issue a Refund Authority Letter, allowing the applicant to get his deposited money back from the relevant bank branch.
After getting the refund, another application should be submitted to Section Officer (Hajj Policy) requesting the permission to allow his/her blood relative as his/her substitute to perform hajj in Government Hajj Scheme on his place.
The ministry will issue a letter, showing its consent to substitute haji. The substitute haji will submit his hajj application along with a copy of passport to the relevant bank branch.
The successful applicant, who does not want to perform hajj, should submit the reason for his withdrawal from performing hajj including death certificate, medical certificate, etc. The substitute intending haji must be a blood relative of the successful applicant.
The proof of relations, a copy of substitute’s passport, computerised national identity card (CNIC) should also be submitted to the ministry.
