Turkish Airlines to start flights to Pakistan July 2

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Airlines is going to start its flights to Pakistan, the Turkish ambassador announced on Monday.

Mustafa Yurdakul said the airline will resume flights from July 2 from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

There will be four flights a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, he added.

Previously, Turkish Airlines stopped flights to Pakistan after the country closed its airspace in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flight operations are gradually resuming to the country now that the government has opened airspace.

The Pakistani government has stipulated that coronavirus SOPs must be followed by airlines.