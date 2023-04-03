First shipment of oil from Russia to reach Pakistan 'next month'

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will receive the first consignment of oil from Russia in May to facilitate general public, State Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik said yesterday.

He told a private news channel that Islamabad has been successful in finalising talks with Moscow in this regard.

He assured that the government would sell cheap oil after receiving this shipment.

In reply to a question about rationalizing power and gas tariff, he said the government will introduce a different tariff for the poor and elite class.

The Minister of State said the government has already made progress in this regard and hoped to issue separate billing for poor and rich classes.

The poor segment will enjoy relief after announcement of this tariff, he added.