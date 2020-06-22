Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir donate plasma for coronavirus patients

As the coronavirus spreads globally, celebrities are using their platforms and big hearts to contribute in a variety of ways — proving that a lot can be done to make a difference and fight the coronavirus.

Amid the pandemic, stars have been using their platforms to spread awareness, whether it's by encouraging the habit of washing your hands or urging fans to stay home and practice social distancing. Many celebrities are offering financial support to various organizations, while others are donating plasma to help people recover.

Actor Yasir Nawaz and host Nida Yasir recently recovered from covid-19 and now they are donating their plasma for the treatment of critically ill patients.

Dow University of Health Sciences took to Twitter to share the news.

#YasirNawaz and #NidaYasir came today at the Dow to #Donate #plasma after being recovered from #Covid19. Here is what #Yasir has to say about Plasma Donation “Your plasma can save two more life, if you have recovered from Covid19, please donate your plasma and be a life saver”. pic.twitter.com/9Rww5Tj665 — Dow University of Health Sciences (@Dow_Uni) June 20, 2020

“Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir came today at the Dow to donate plasma after being recovered from Covid-19. Here is what Yasir has to say about Plasma Donation ‘Your plasma can save two more life, if you have recovered from Covid19, please donate your plasma and be a lifesaver’,” read the post.

The actor posted a video on his Instagram in which he is seen lying on a hospital bed, encouraging those in the same situation to donate their plasma as well.

“I am making this video to appeal to those people who are familiar with me or give even the slightest weight to my words, to donate their plasma,” he said.

He went on to say, “This is an act of kindness. By the grace of God you managed to make it out through testing times. So it’s your duty now to donate your plasma to serve humanity.”

