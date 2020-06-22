Priyanka Chopra congratulates Malala Yousafzai on graduating from Oxford University

Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai recently graduated from Oxford. Many Pakistani celebrities congratulated her on social media.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

Now, Bollywood actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra has also congratulated the education activist on achieving this big milestone in her life.

Oh @Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!!You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud. https://t.co/0S4IlkTNJ6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 20, 2017

Sharing a candid picture with Malala on Instagram, the Quantico actor wrote, “Happy Graduation, Malala! Your philosophy, Politics and Economics degree from Oxford is such an incredible achievement. I’m so proud!”

The two had met in New York during Malala's charity event in September, 2017.

Chopra was recently criticised for her selective activism when she supported the Black Lives Matter movement, after which people pointed out how she never stoop up for the minorities in her own country.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!