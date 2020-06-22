Priyanka Chopra congratulates Malala Yousafzai on graduating from Oxford University

12:32 PM | 22 Jun, 2020
Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai recently graduated from Oxford. Many Pakistani celebrities congratulated her on social media.

Now, Bollywood actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra has also congratulated the education activist on achieving this big milestone in her life.

Sharing a candid picture with Malala on Instagram, the Quantico actor wrote, “Happy Graduation, Malala! Your philosophy, Politics and Economics degree from Oxford is such an incredible achievement. I’m so proud!”

The two had met in New York during Malala's charity event in September, 2017.

Chopra was recently criticised for her selective activism when she supported the Black Lives Matter movement, after which people pointed out how she never stoop up for the minorities in her own country.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

