Fourth death anniversary of Amjad Farid Sabri being observed

The fourth death anniversary of legendary qawal Amjad Farid Sabri is being observed today.

The music maestro was shot dead in a tragic killing incident. His untimely demise was deeply felt by fans and followers, who live all around the world and are from diverse religions and creeds.

Fans took to Twitter to remember Sabri and posted heartwarming messages for the late singer.

He was one of the sweetest people with the strongest most powerful voice. #Amjadsabri you shall remain forever in our hearts! Remembering you on your fourth death anniversary. ❤️ — zhalay sarhadi (@Xxhalay) June 22, 2020

We lost a gem four years ago, still couldn't believe he is no more between us. 🥺#AmjadSabri — فری (@ansari_xxx) June 22, 2020

Today marks the 4th death anniversary of Amjad Sabri; the last of the great Qawwals 💔



Sufis, Sufi poetry, Sufi shrines and Qawwali have always been the torchbearers of a more peaceful Islam who taught tolerance.



1/ pic.twitter.com/N3BdPiSXTM — Hasan Saeed (@HasanSaeed6) June 21, 2020

Son of Ghulam Farid Sabri and nephew of Maqbool Ahmed Sabri of the Sabri Brothers, he started performing in 1982 at age 12.Sabri presented continued his family's legacy and frequently travelled to America and Europe where he was known as the "rock star" of qawwali.

Some of his most loved pieces include Tajdar-e-Haram, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Jis Ne Madine Jana, More Haji Piya,Tauba Qubool Ho Meri and many others.

Sabri was assassinated by unknown men in Karachi on his way back home from a morning show. Countless people attended his funeral in Karachi.

