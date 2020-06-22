Justin Bieber refutes sexual assault allegations

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has been accused of sexually assaulting two women.

On Saturday evening, a Twitter user under the name Danielle, alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the singer in 2014 when she was 21. Bieber was 20 years old at that time.

In her statement, Danielle revealed that she attended a small event in Texas hosted by Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun on March 9, 2014. “My friends and I were enjoying ourselves the entire night,” Danielle wrote, adding, “A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we would like to wait after the show to meet Justin. Of course we said yes. My friends and I thought it was strange at first and sketchy, but as promised, we all waited after the show because we were fans. Justin came up to us, we took some pictures and chatted for about 20 minutes.”

She then claimed that she and her friends joined Bieber at the Four Seasons hotel, where she was "sexually assaulted without consent."

Following Danielle's account, another Twitter user, by the name of @ItsnotKadi, came forward alleging that Bieber had raped her in 2015.

Today, Justin Bieber seemingly addressed the allegations in multiple tweets. He has refuted all the claims against him.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Bieber wrote on Twitter on Sunday night.

The Sorry singer continued,"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

Bieber also shared links to news articles, as well social media photos and screenshots of emails and lodging receipts, from the time period in question.

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location," said Bieber. "As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez."

