Pakistan opens Ghulam Khan Terminal for bilateral trade with Afghanistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:33 PM | 22 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has decided to open the third border terminal at Ghulam Khan on Monday (today) for bilateral trade and to allow transit trade and import from Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border terminals as well.

“This arrangement on trade will be in operation for 6 days a week. Saturdays will be reserved for pedestrian movement on these border crossing terminals. These steps are being taken after implementing all necessary protocols related to COVID-19 pandemic,” the foreign office spokesperson in a press release the other day said.

The decision was made keeping in view of both countries’ desire to further increase mutual trade, strong fraternal ties and upon the renewed Afghan Government’s request, the press release added.

“The opening of Ghulam Khan border crossing terminal and allowing imports from Afghanistan reflects Pakistan’s resolve to help Afghanistan and facilitate its trade. Pakistan is a major trading partner of Afghanistan and the largest market for Afghan exports. The opening of Gwadar Port for Afghanistan’s export and import has further strengthened trade linkages between the two countries,” it added.

The foreign office said Pakistan would continue to support a peaceful and economically stable Afghanistan.

Earlier, on the request of Government of Afghanistan and based on our brotherly ties and humanitarian consideration for the sustenance of the fraternal people of Afghanistan, Pakistan had opened its two border terminals at Torkham and Chaman for transit trade and exports to Afghanistan.

