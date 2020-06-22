Huawei Pumps-up its Y Series with the new HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p

LAHORE – Huawei has embarked on a journey to channelize the youth with its latest Y Series offerings. The all-new HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p are at the heart of Huawei’s Y Series line-up for 2020 – drawing upon young consumers who love a technological edge in their smartphones.

People can pre-order the HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p from Monday, 22 June onwards and avail the double-deposit offer. For HUAWEI Y6p, pre-order starts from paying PKR 800/- which equals PKR 1,600/-, while for HUAWEI Y8p, a deposit of PKR 1,500/- equals PKR 3,000/-.

This amazing line-up of the Y Series brings together the technological prowess of Huawei’s premium devices, and offer them at competitive price points. The HUAWEI Y6p carries an entry-level price tag of PKR 20,899/- while the HUAWEI Y8p goes for PKR 37,999/-. With these smartphones, Huawei is aiming to revolutionize the entry-level segment by bringing in a plethora of remarkable features packed in each device.

The feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p, with a 5,000 mAh battery empowers users for uninterrupted performance to achieve more with intensive use of their smartphones. It is a powerhouse that delivers great abilities for multi-tasking, enriched by a 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Its Triple Camera setup, with a 13MP main camera, captures vivid images, even in low-light, while a 5MP Ultra Wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor allow for natural bokeh photos. Its 8MP Selfie camera on the front enables more expression of creativity and talents. HUAWEI Y6p features a 6.3-inch HD+ display for the immersive viewing experience, while the data is fully protected by a rear fingerprint sensor. HUAWEI SuperSound generates crisp audio, louder surround-sound and unmatched clarity, with features like FM radio & party mode.

On the other hand, the HUAWEI Y8p has pioneered a 48MP AI Triple Camera and a stunning display for the first time in an affordable entry-level device. Its camera setup on the back consists of 48MP main camera enabling spectacular imaging even in low-light, with a handheld night-mode, along with another 8MP Ultra Wide angle lens and a 2MP depth lens that creates bokeh effects.

Its master AI can recognize up to 22 scenes to capture a perfect shot. Its 16MP AI camera on the front also enables striking brilliance in selfies. It delivers outstanding performance and experiences, with a Kirin 710F chipset and EMUI 10.1, along with 6GB RAM and 128GB of ROM. The device is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery for all-day performance.

It features a 6.3-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop OLED display, with an FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080). The In-Display Fingerprint sensor, promises total security of data. A 3D Curved Back design is truly inspiring, with availability in magical colours like Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black.

The Y6p and Y8p come with HUAWEI AppGallery pre-installed, to empower the users with access to many global and local apps. It is the third-largest app marketplace in the world, taking full advantage of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and a variety of cross-platform apps. For more apps, people can use AppFinder and other third-party app stores too.

HUAWEI Y6p comes in three distinct colours – Phantom Purple, Emerald Green and Midnight Black – echoing the diversity of today’s vibrant youth priced at PKR 20,899/-. Meanwhile, HUAWEI Y8p comes for PKR 37,999/- in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black.