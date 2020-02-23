GITA: Pakistan starts first Afghan transit cargo train service
Web Desk
04:08 PM | 23 Feb, 2020
GITA: Pakistan starts first Afghan transit cargo train service
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan Railways yesterday inaugurated a first-ever train service that would exclusively transport Afghan transit cargo from the southern port city of Karachi to Afghanistan border. 

The first train on the route departed from the Pakistan International Container Terminal in Karachi with 35 containers on board for the country’s southwest Chaman city bordering Afghanistan, from where the goods will be shifted across the border to Kandahar via road.

The train service, called Goods in Transit to Afghanistan (GITA), was inaugurated by Pakistan Railways.

A total of five to seven trains will run on the route, shifting up to 500 containers every month, Pakistan Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani said at the launching ceremony.

The project will help increase the revenue of Pakistan Railways and will also reduce the heavy traffic flow from major roads and highways, besides providing cheap and smooth cargo services to traders with little loss risks in terms of damages, he added.

The service, which was originally planned to be launched in 2017 but had had to be delayed due to security issues, is initiated to ease traffic flow and meet the demand of Afghan traders.

More From This Category
Chuno Apna Raasta – Airlift embodies its ...
05:59 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
Gold prices reach Rs96,300 per tola in Pakistan
04:36 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
HBL PSL 2020 action shifts to Rawalpindi from ...
03:41 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
PIA suspends flight operations to China till ...
12:02 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
Pakistan closes Taftan border after outbreak of ...
11:21 AM | 24 Feb, 2020
PM Imran urges world to become voice of resilient ...
10:46 AM | 24 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jake Paul deletes Tweet about Zayn Malik after getting dissed by Gigi Hadid
08:03 PM | 24 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr