Pakistani student killed in Portugal over resisting robbery

Web Desk
04:18 PM | 10 May, 2024
Pakistani researched killed in portugal

In a tragic turn of events, Anthony Shaukat, a Pakistani student hailing from Kot Khawaja Saeed in Lahore, has reportedly been shot dead in Portugal. The incident has left his family shattered and clamoring for justice.

According to reports, Shaukat had ventured to Portugal from Sweden to engage in his degree project. However, his academic journey took a sinister turn when he became the victim of assailants, purportedly during a robbery.

His family asserts that Shaukat was subjected to fatal violence following torture, prompting them to implore the government for swift action to retrieve his body and deliver justice.

The news of Shaukat's demise has reverberated across social media, with an outpouring of grief from his friends and fellow Christians in Pakistan. Many took to platforms like Facebook to express their condolences and share memories of the promising young student.

A Facebook page claiming to represent the Christian community in Pakistan highlighted Shaukat's contributions to guiding students towards educational opportunities, lamenting his untimely loss. Another individual, purporting to be Shaukat's friend, shared details of the incident on the platform, amplifying the call for justice.

Prior to the tragic confirmation of Shaukat's death, desperate appeals were made on social media platforms to locate him after he went missing in Europe. Naeem Bhatti, who identified Shaukat as his uncle, posted pleas for information regarding his whereabouts, accompanied by a photograph of the missing student.

The heartbreaking revelation of Shaukat's demise has left a void in both his family and the community. Described as a well-educated and talented individual, he was known for sharing valuable insights about immigration to Europe on his Youtube channel, further underscoring the loss felt by those who knew him.

As the investigation unfolds, Shaukat's family continues to seek answers and justice for their beloved son and brother, hoping that those responsible for his tragic end will be swiftly brought to account.

05:21 PM | 10 May, 2024

Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik set to marry Emirati love in July

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 10 May, 2024

Gold prices see significant increase in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.5 298.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

