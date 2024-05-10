Pakistani student killed in Portugal over resisting robbery

In a tragic turn of events, Anthony Shaukat, a Pakistani student hailing from Kot Khawaja Saeed in Lahore, has reportedly been shot dead in Portugal. The incident has left his family shattered and clamoring for justice.

According to reports, Shaukat had ventured to Portugal from Sweden to engage in his degree project. However, his academic journey took a sinister turn when he became the victim of assailants, purportedly during a robbery.

His family asserts that Shaukat was subjected to fatal violence following torture, prompting them to implore the government for swift action to retrieve his body and deliver justice.

The news of Shaukat's demise has reverberated across social media, with an outpouring of grief from his friends and fellow Christians in Pakistan. Many took to platforms like Facebook to express their condolences and share memories of the promising young student.

A Facebook page claiming to represent the Christian community in Pakistan highlighted Shaukat's contributions to guiding students towards educational opportunities, lamenting his untimely loss. Another individual, purporting to be Shaukat's friend, shared details of the incident on the platform, amplifying the call for justice.

Prior to the tragic confirmation of Shaukat's death, desperate appeals were made on social media platforms to locate him after he went missing in Europe. Naeem Bhatti, who identified Shaukat as his uncle, posted pleas for information regarding his whereabouts, accompanied by a photograph of the missing student.

The heartbreaking revelation of Shaukat's demise has left a void in both his family and the community. Described as a well-educated and talented individual, he was known for sharing valuable insights about immigration to Europe on his Youtube channel, further underscoring the loss felt by those who knew him.

As the investigation unfolds, Shaukat's family continues to seek answers and justice for their beloved son and brother, hoping that those responsible for his tragic end will be swiftly brought to account.