How to watch: Pakistan vs Ireland first T20I Live Streaming

DUBLIN – Pakistan will kick off its Europe tour with the first of three T20Is against Ireland today May 10 in Dublin.

The remaining two matches will also take place at the Castle Avenue on Sunday and Tuesday, before the team heads to Headingley, Leeds, on Wednesday for a series of four T20Is against England.

Following the England series, with matches scheduled at Headingley (22 May), Birmingham (25 May), Cardiff (28 May), and The Oval, London (30 May), both England and Pakistan will head to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. England will face Scotland in Barbados on 4 June in their opening match, while Pakistan will launch their campaign against the USA in Dallas on 6 June.

This marks the first time Ireland will host Pakistan for a T20I series. The two sides have previously met only once in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009 where Pakistan won by 39 runs with Kamran Akmal receiving the player of the match award for his 51-ball 57 and two stumpings.

The toss for the match will take place at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Live Streaming of Pakistan vs Ireland T20I Match Today

The first T20I game between Pakistan and Ireland can be watched on mobile phones and websites by using the following links:

Platform Android iOS Web streaming Tapmad Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link

Pakistan vs Ireland T20I Match Broadcast on Tv

The match can be watched on A Sports and PTV Sports in Pakistan.

Region Platform India Fancode UK & Ireland TNT Sports Rest of the World Sports Central MENA + South East Asia Etisalat Bangladesh Nagorik TV North America Willow TV

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England series 2024:

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Ireland Squad:

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.