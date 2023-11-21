Complete schedule of prize bonds’ draw in December 2023

KARACHI – Prize bonds are administered by National Savings under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and are considered as safe investment.

National Savings and Central Bank conduct regular lucky draws, giving away hefty prizes to holders of the prize bonds. Government used these funds to raise funds, but for investors, it's a secure way to preserve the value of their money.

The withdrawn National Prize Bonds (Bearer) can be encashed at any branch of the Commercial Bank in which the bondholder maintains an “individual” account.

Following is the schedule for draw of prize bonds of Rs40,000, Rs25,000 and Rs200 denomination: