HSY unveils Imam-ul-Haq's bride-to-be as Pakistani cricketer set to tie knot this month

Pakistani cricketer, Imam-ul-Haq is set to get married this month. The revelry is slated to commence on November 23 in Lahore, featuring the highly anticipated Nikkah ceremony on November 25 and a subsequent Valima reception on November 26.

Insider insights have unveiled that the festivities will commence with a mesmerizing Qawwali night on November 23, though the identity of the performing ensemble remains shrouded in secrecy. The 27-year-old cricket luminary, who recently showcased his prowess in the World Cup held in India, is poised to adorn a regal Prince coat on his momentous day.

The identity of the bride-to-be was seemingly unveiled to the world by none other than the acclaimed designer, HSY. An image of Anmol Mehmood was shared on his creations' Instagram page with the caption "Imam's Anmol" in Urdu. The social media handle also thoughtfully tagged both the cricketer and his prospective life partner.

The pictures spread all across social media like wildfire.

The strategic decision to schedule the wedding festivities post the ICC World Cup final on November 19 in Ahmedabad underscores a thoughtful consideration. Reports suggest that cricket luminaries, including the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and other stalwarts from the national team, are poised to grace the joyous occasion.