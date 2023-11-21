Umrah Visa ban on Pakistanis: FM Jillani addresses controversy

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that no ban has been imposed on Pakistanis proceeding to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.
Addressing the lawmakers on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, the foreign minister said that there was no suspension of Umrah visas for Pakistanis.
Regarding the arrest of Azad Visa holders in Saudi Arabia, the legislator assured that the issue had already been taken up with high-level Saudi authorities and a solution would be found soon.
The minister observed that those holding independent visas are arrested in Saudi Arabia, adding that the issue has also been raised with the Saudi Foreign minister.
Jalil Abbas Jilani continued that the Saudi authorities have given assurances to provide jobs to those facing employment-related problems at alternate companies.
“Those who went to Saudi Arabia on work visas will now also get jobs in Saudi Arabia,” he said and added that the holy kingdom awarded 500,000 work visas in 2022.
The minister highlighted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked to take stern action against beggars proceeding to the kingdom disguised as Umrah pilgrims, Samaa reported.
Replying to a question, the minister said around 2.5 million Pakistanis are working in Saudi Arabia, adding that a 24/7 helpline has been established in the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate General in Jeddah to address their complaints.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds.
On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.1
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.82
|37.17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930.96
|939.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.93
|173.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.47
|753.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.03
|326.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.
After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.
Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.
In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
