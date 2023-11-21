Search

Umrah Visa ban on Pakistanis: FM Jillani addresses controversy

08:25 PM | 21 Nov, 2023
Umrah Visa ban on Pakistanis: FM Jillani addresses controversy

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that no ban has been imposed on Pakistanis proceeding to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Addressing the lawmakers on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, the foreign minister said that there was no suspension of Umrah visas for Pakistanis.

Regarding the arrest of Azad Visa holders in Saudi Arabia, the legislator assured that the issue had already been taken up with high-level Saudi authorities and a solution would be found soon.

The minister observed that those holding independent visas are arrested in Saudi Arabia, adding that the issue has also been raised with the Saudi Foreign minister.

Jalil Abbas Jilani continued that the Saudi authorities have given assurances to provide jobs to those facing employment-related problems at alternate companies.

“Those who went to Saudi Arabia on work visas will now also get jobs in Saudi Arabia,” he said and added that the holy kingdom awarded 500,000 work visas in 2022.

The minister highlighted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked to take stern action against beggars proceeding to the kingdom disguised as Umrah pilgrims, Samaa reported.

Replying to a question, the minister said around 2.5 million Pakistanis are working in Saudi Arabia, adding that a 24/7 helpline has been established in the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate General in Jeddah to address their complaints. 

Umrah Visa ban on Pakistanis: FM Jillani addresses controversy

