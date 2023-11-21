Search

Pakistani influencer Maryam Nasim converts beau to Islam

08:55 PM | 21 Nov, 2023
Pakistani influencer Maryam Nasim converts beau to Islam
Source: Instagram

Maryam Nasim, the powerhouse weightlifter, calls Melbourne her home but hails from Peshawar. She's not just lifting weights; she's breaking stereotypes about the women of her province and the country. With each lift, she believes she's showcasing the positive side of her people.

Recently, she joyfully shared on Instagram that her boyfriend, Cain, has embraced Islam under her guidance. Maryam posted a video on her Instagram account, depicting the poignant scene where she is teaching Cain the first kalma of Islam.

In the accompanying caption, the former Pakistani athlete said she initially considered entrusting this responsibility to her father, but later she felt compelled to teach the first kalma to Cain herself. 

The video captures a brief ceremony held for Cain's acceptance of Islam, attended by close friends and relatives.

"I am sharing with you all a beautiful occasion that has touched our lives deeply. last month, fate gracefully led my love to the path of Islam.

"Initially, I had envisioned my father, to officiate this sacred transition. However, he suggested (my dad) I should be the one doing it. I must admit, the weight of this request filled me with both excitement and apprehension, knowing that I still have much to learn and improve upon in my own spiritual journey. Upon sharing this news with my close friends, they expressed to join me and Cain on this remarkable path.

"With our hearts full of love and anticipation, we organized an intimate gathering at my place. Surrounded by our closest friends, we assembled to warmly welcome Cain to Islam, a momentous occasion deserving of celebration and support. Although initially hesitant to share this personal milestone on social media, I recognized the significance of including our beloved Instagram family in our joyous testimonial.

In closing, I humbly request your prayers for myself, Cain, and our journey towards enlightenment. May Allah, in His boundless mercy, continue to guide us along the path of righteousness and grant us steadfastness in our pursuit of spiritual growth." she captioned the post.

The comments section was filled with overwhelming support and praise from the fans.

