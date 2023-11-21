Pakistani influencer Maryam Nasim converts beau to Islam

Maryam Nasim, the powerhouse weightlifter, calls Melbourne her home but hails from Peshawar. She's not just lifting weights; she's breaking stereotypes about the women of her province and the country. With each lift, she believes she's showcasing the positive side of her people.
Recently, she joyfully shared on Instagram that her boyfriend, Cain, has embraced Islam under her guidance. Maryam posted a video on her Instagram account, depicting the poignant scene where she is teaching Cain the first kalma of Islam.
In the accompanying caption, the former Pakistani athlete said she initially considered entrusting this responsibility to her father, but later she felt compelled to teach the first kalma to Cain herself.
The video captures a brief ceremony held for Cain's acceptance of Islam, attended by close friends and relatives.
"I am sharing with you all a beautiful occasion that has touched our lives deeply. last month, fate gracefully led my love to the path of Islam.
"Initially, I had envisioned my father, to officiate this sacred transition. However, he suggested (my dad) I should be the one doing it. I must admit, the weight of this request filled me with both excitement and apprehension, knowing that I still have much to learn and improve upon in my own spiritual journey. Upon sharing this news with my close friends, they expressed to join me and Cain on this remarkable path.
"With our hearts full of love and anticipation, we organized an intimate gathering at my place. Surrounded by our closest friends, we assembled to warmly welcome Cain to Islam, a momentous occasion deserving of celebration and support. Although initially hesitant to share this personal milestone on social media, I recognized the significance of including our beloved Instagram family in our joyous testimonial.
In closing, I humbly request your prayers for myself, Cain, and our journey towards enlightenment. May Allah, in His boundless mercy, continue to guide us along the path of righteousness and grant us steadfastness in our pursuit of spiritual growth." she captioned the post.
The comments section was filled with overwhelming support and praise from the fans.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds.
On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.1
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.82
|37.17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930.96
|939.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.93
|173.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.47
|753.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.03
|326.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.
After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.
Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.
In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.