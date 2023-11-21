Maira Khan slays street fashion on Barcelona trip

Maira Khan boasts an extensive career in the industry, showcasing her versatility as both a model and actress. Known for her role in Tamasha, she showed a different side of her talent.

Her life journey has been marked by challenges, stemming from her parents' tumultuous marriage, an early marriage of her own, and a life steeped in difficulties. Nevertheless, she emerged as a resilient woman, consistently overcoming adversities with strength.

Beyond the glitz of the industry, she is a globe trotter at heart, often treating the world to glimpses of her adventures. Recently, she explored the vibrant streets of Barcelona, Spain, radiating joy in her effortlessly chic style. Her travel chronicles not only showcase a happy spirit but also ignite a collective wanderlust, inspiring others to embark on their own vacation.

"Wanderlustyyyy… winteryy" she captioned the post, dressed in a beige trench coat and a cream beret hat.

The post amassed thousands of likes, with fans leaving heart emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Mujhay Vida Kar, Mein Hari Piya, Zid, Biwi Se Biwi Tak and Makafaat. She will next be seen in Daadal and Japanese Connection.