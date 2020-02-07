Mehwish Hayat shows solidarity with coronavirus victims

LAHORE - Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat shared a picture of herself on her Instagram account wearing a mask and wrote: “she is praying for all those suffering from coronavirus epidemic that has killed hundreds of people and affected thousands of others in China and elsewhere”.

” We stand with China at this crucial time and hope to see a speedy end to the epidemic,” she captioned her latest Instagram picture in which she is seen wearing a mask.

“‪No I am not channelling some inner superhero just taking precautions while travelling,” the actress said of her mask.

” Cannot go around frightening children at airports,” Mehwish Hayat wrote.

Here is the post:

According to the latest update released by the China National Health Commission, there were 20,471confirmed cases of coronavirus in China while 159 persons tested positive abroad.

So far, 426 people have died in China mostly in Wuhan, the epicentre of new coronavirus while one person has reportedly died in the Philippines. Around 632 recovered from the disease.

The health experts have warned of the risk of re-infection for the recovered people while human-to-human transmission of the virus has been confirmed.

The Chinese government has activated level-1 emergency response in its 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.

A pneumonia outbreak was first reported in the city of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province in December. Experts have attributed the outbreak to a novel coronavirus that has since spread across China and abroad.

