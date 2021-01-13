NTDC blames ‘human error’ for nationwide power breakdown
10:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
NTDC blames ‘human error’ for nationwide power breakdown
ISLAMABAD – A report on the recent electricity blackout has been submitted to the Power Division which blames human error for massive breakdown.

The National Transmission and Dispatch Company said that the poor maintenance of transmission circuitry caused the nationwide blackout.

It added that on January 09 at 11:41 pm, the 500KV Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line's circuits 1 and 2 tripped. As a result, the 500KV Guddu-Muzaffargarh and Guddu-Dera Ghazi Khan transmission lines also tripped, causing the entire power system to shut down.

Earlier on the midnight of January 10, most parts of the country plunged into darkness and It took over 24 hours to restore the complete power supply.

Initial reports depicted that the frequency within the electrical grid had dropped to critically low levels which shut down the grid stations automatically.

Earlier, seven employees of the Central Power Generation Company in Guddu were suspended in connection with the national power breakdown.

