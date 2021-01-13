Broadsheet exposed massive corruption, money laundering of ruling elites, says PM
11:15 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Broadsheet revelations have exposed the corruption and money laundering of ruling elites after the Panama Papers’ revelations.

In a series of tweets, he said that these elites cannot hide behind “victimisation” card on these international revelations.

He wrote Panama Papers exposed our ruling elites corruption & money laundering earlier. Now Broadsheet revelations have again exposed the massive scale of our ruling elites corruption & money laundering. These elites cannot hide behind “victimisation” card on these int revelations,”

In another tweet of the series, he wrote What do these revelations expose repeatedly? 1. Exactly what I have been saying i.n my 24-y[ea]r fight against corruption which is the biggest threat to Pak[istan]’s progress. 2. These elites come to power & plunder the country.

The premier also pointed out that not only is the nation’s wealth stolen by the elites, but taxpayers’ money paid for recovering this wealth is also wasted because of NRO-like deals.

PM Khan said the government wants complete transparency from Broadsheet on elites’ money laundering and on who asked the firm to stop investigations.

These revelations are just the tip of the iceberg, he added.

