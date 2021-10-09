FFPL II Grand Final - The biggest ever esports event in Pakistan to take place this weekend

The National Finals to witness the confrontation between the 12 best Pakistani teams will take place at 7 PM on October 10 at PC Hotel Karachi.

Bigo FFPL II is preparing to proceed to the most important matches to find the owner of the prestigious trophy. The National Finals to witness the confrontation between the 12 best Pakistani teams will take place at 7PM on October 10 at PC Hotel Karachi. This also will be the biggest Esports event in Pakistan to date.

Organised by leading global online games developer and publisher Garena, FFPL II is the highest level tournament of Free Fire Esports in Pakistan, endorsed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIOB), also sponsored by Bigo Live and co-sponsored by Infinix. Free Fire is now bringing a professional esports ecosystem in Pakistan

FFPL II has a total prize pool of more than 10,000,000 PKR and the champion of Bigo FFPL II will win 3,500,000 PKR. This is also the biggest prize pool in the history of Free Fire tournaments and Esports in general ever in Pakistan.

Besides that, the performance of the song "Gaming Kay Nawab" by the favorite singer Umair Jaswal also promises to burn the stage of the FFPL II Finals.

Fans can catch the Grand Final from 7 PM on 10 October on official channels of Free Fire Esports Pakistan:

Youtube: Free Fire Esports Pakistan

Facebook: Free Fire Esports Pakistan

Official Website: https://esports.ff.garena.pk/

More specifically, you can own a ticket to watch live at the stage of the final match in Karachi. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for those who want to follow the greatest esports event in history hosted in Pakistan. In addition to watching the dramatic final match live, the audience attending the event will also have the opportunity to own extremely attractive and valuable gifts such as Phones, headphones, and products of Infinix sponsors, limited FFPL II T-shirts, and a series of special in-game gifts...

TICKET OPENING INFORMATION

- Time: From 4PM - 7:30PM on October 6 until sold out (Limited number of tickets).

- Ticket distribution locations:

Burger Lab Gulshan e Iqbal Branch

Burger Lab Clifton Branch

- Conditions:

Sb Audience nai CNIC ticket Counter pai Dikhani hogi.

Vaccination, SMS or Nadra ki Official website sai check kiai jaingai.

Aik CNIC pai srf aik hi ticket issue hoga wo bhi Vaccination check krnai kai bd.

18 Saal sai kam umar ko apnai Birth Certificate lainai hongai.

An extremely exciting e-sports atmosphere and a series of attractive gifts await at the Bigo FFPL II final. All information about the tournament can be updated on our channels. Stay tuned for more!