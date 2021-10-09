Meet the world's tallest and shortest professional bodybuilders

LONDON – Olivier Richters aka 'the Dutch Giant' has landed in the record books as the tallest professional male bodybuilder whereas India’s Pratik Vitthal Mohite titled shortest competitive bodybuilder by Guinness World Records.

World Tallest Professional Bodybuilder

Olivier Richters, a Dutch actor, bodybuilder, and fitness model, who stands at 7ft 1.9in, has earned him a place in the history books as the tallest professional male bodybuilder in the world.

‘The Dutch Giant' speaking about his extraordinary height said the there’s no medical condition that rooted my abnormal growth saying I can live a normal healthy life, but as a ‘giant’.

He mentioned taking around 7,000 calories a day, which he breaks down in seven meals - around 1,000 calories per meal.

The man was unsure about accepting the Guinness World Records title at first saying the ‘definition of a bodybuilder is not clear to me’. So, in response, the Guinness World Records created two categories. First is the tallest competitive bodybuilder, while the other with the tallest non-competitive professional bodybuilder.

His inaugural debut on the silver screen occurred in July this year when he featured as Ursa Major in the Marvel film Black Widow. The 32-year-old also starred in The King's Man, cited for release on 22 December 2021, and the upcoming Borderlands film, which will release next year.

World Shortest Professional Bodybuilder

The title for being the shortest competitive bodybuilder in the world has been taken by an Indian athlete, who stands around 3 feet, 4 inches.

The Maharashtra-based 102 centimeters tall bodybuilder believed “your height might be short, but your dreams must be big”. He started his career in 2012 while initially struggled to train his body. The diligent man has competed in over 40 events.

Pratik speaking with a news outlet said he follows a strict training routine to achieve the title. Following 30-minute cardio in the morning, he started lifting weights for 2 hours. He goes for another round of burning calories run in the evening.

He reportedly applied for the Guinness record on a friend's suggestion. “It was my dream to achieve a Guinness World Records title and it’s such an honour to achieve it. I’m very happy and till now this will be my biggest achievement in my career,” he said while revealing to open his own fitness center in near future.