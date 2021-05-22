Pakistan’s tallest young cricketer is hopeful of finding the 'right girl' (DP Exclusive)

Mudassir Gujjar, an aspiring cricketer who is 7-foot and 9-inch tall, says it is difficult to find a perfect match, but he is hopeful his parents will find a suitable girl for him.

Talking to Daily Pakistan about his daily life and the problems he faces in handling day-to-day matters, Mudassir says there are so many tall girls in Pakistan and he even met some of them. He, however, says he will go with his parents’ choice when it comes to marriage.

The 22-year-old told DP host Yasir Shami that he enjoys it when people gather around him and take pictures with him when he goes outside, but he is not happy with those who pass negative remarks about his height. Mudassir says he is thankful to those who treat him with respect, but people’s negative comments hurt him.

All people in Mudassir's family have a normal height and he is the only one with an extraordinary height. He says that he can’t find shoes and clothes of his size in the market due to his extraordinary height. He even needs a customised prayer mat to say his prayer.

His height is beyond his control, but he is trying to make the best out of it.

Mudassir says basketball and cricket are the games he likes the most. Last year, he was picked by the Lahore Qalandars team to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He wants to play international cricket for Pakistan and become the tallest bowler of the world.

Mudassir says his parents were upset about his extraordinary height and feared it could become problematic in future as doctors had declared it the result of a hormonal disorder.