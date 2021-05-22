Pakistan desires strong ties with US, FM Qureshi tells American lawmaker

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s desire for strengthening of trade and investment relations with the United States.

Talking to Congressman Thomas Suozzi, member of the House of Representatives from New York on Saturday, he appreciated Congressman for his role as Democratic Co-Chair of the Pakistan Caucus.

Suozzi also appreciated Pakistan’s positive contributions for regional peace and security.

Recognizing the positive role played by Pakistani American community, especially in his New York constituency, the Congressman agreed to work towards further strengthening the bilateral linkages and relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Qureshi also interacted with the leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Non-Proliferation on the sidelines of his UN-related engagements in New York today.

Talking to Congressmen Ami Bera and Steven Chabot, the Chair and Member of the Asia Subcommittee respectively the Foreign Minister underscored the importance of enhanced bilateral trade and regional connectivity.

He highlighted Pakistan's efforts for facilitating a peaceful, political settlement in Afghanistan while stressing that peace in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility of the Afghan parties and the key international stakeholders.

Congressman Bera and Congressman Chabot appreciated Pakistan's invaluable contributions for regional peace and security.