Shoaib Malik replaces Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad
LAHORE – Shoaib Malik has been added in T20 World Cup squad of Pakistan as a replacement of injured Sohaib Maqsood.
This will be the sixth T20 World Cup of Shoaib Malik for Pakistan.
Maqsood, the middle-order batter, has been ruled out of the upcoming mega event in wake of a back injury he got during the National T20 Cup.
Reports quoting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials cited the 34-year-old is suffering from a back injury. PCB’s chief medical officer Dr. Najeeb and physio trainer Cliff Deacon examined the injury of the aggressive batsman and advised him to rest, the statement said.
He was finding it difficult to walk and was brought to a medical facility for an MRI scan. His replacement will be announced shortly. The deadline for any changes to the T20 World Cup squads is October 10.
