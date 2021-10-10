PM Imran, COAS, grieved over Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s death 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other politicians have expressed their condolences over the death of Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who passed away at the age of 85.

Khan was admitted to a medical facility where his health deteriorated in the wee hours of Sunday and he breathed his last.

Soon after the news broke out, condolences started pouring in. Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter where he condoles the death of Khan saying he was loved by the nation because of his critical contribution in making Pakistan a nuclear weapon state.

“This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon”, he wrote.

PM, in another tweet, added that he will be buried in Faisal Mosque ‘as per his wishes’.

President Dr Arif Alvi wrote he had personally known the scientist since 1982 saying “He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard”.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا ڈاکٹر عبدالقدیر خان کی وفات پر اظہار افسوس



صدر مملکت کا ڈاکٹر عبد القدیر خان کی وفات پر گہرے رنج وغم کا اظہار



Meanwhile, the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also expressed his heartfelt condolences over the death of the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program.

"Today the nation has lost a true benefactor who served the motherland with heart and soul. The passing of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is a huge loss for the country. His role in making Pakistan an atomic power remains central. May Allah shower his blessings on his soul!", leader of opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his official handle.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also expressed grief over Khan’s demise. “May Allah Almighty grant the Mohsin-e-Pakistan the highest position in paradise.”

ڈاکٹر عبدالقدیر خان کے انتقال پرگہرے دکھ اورغم کا اظہار



اللہ تعالی محسن پاکستان کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلی ترین مقام عطا فرمائے۔



NCOC Chief and Federal Planning Asad Umar wrote “Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan played a key role in making Pakistan invincible. May Allah grant him a high position in Paradise.”

PTI leader and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said he was ‘deeply grieved’ over the death of a Pakistani hero and called it a ‘great loss’.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the scientist’s death is a huge blow for the nation. Adding that, “he laid the foundation of the nation’s defence and turned the impossible into reality.” Qureshi termed Khan as Pakistan’s 'mohsin'. He was not just an amazing scientist but also a very humble human being, he added.