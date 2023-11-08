What are the effects of smog on health and how to protect yourself?

Since several years, various parts of Punjab including Lahore is always covered in smog during winter.

This year, the situation has become so bad due to smog that the Punjab government has announced a four-day holiday.

Similarly, at the beginning of November, the Punjab government imposed a month-long smog emergency across the province and made it mandatory to wear masks in schools and government offices.

Last week, the interim government in Punjab declared emergency across the province to tackle worsening smog situation in the province, particularly Lahore.

What is smog?

The term "smog" refers to a variety of different types of air pollution, especially the thick, highly visible pollution that is often found in industrial and metropolitan areas.

British scientist H.A. Des Voeux, reportedly, coined the phrase 'smog' in 1905 to describe the quality of the air in several British towns. Smog is made up of several pollutants such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen, sulphur, ash, and smoke.

Why does smog form?

Smog develops when colder air is trapped by descending, warm air brought on by high pressure, creating a stationary layer where pollutants collect and produce smog.

What health effects does smog have?

Smog can cause chronic cough, eye irritation, throat infections, respiratory disorders, high blood pressure, heart disease, and strokes, among other health problems.

How can your lungs be kept safe?

Steer clear of outdoor activities whenever you can. Nonetheless, it is recommended that you use respiratory masks that filter the air if you are leaving. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and keep your hands away from anything that contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

When should you visit a physician?

Consult a physician if you experience breathing difficulties, if your runny nose lasts longer than a week, or if your cough lasts longer than two weeks.