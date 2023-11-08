  

Search

Pakistan

What are the effects of smog on health and how to protect yourself?

Web Desk
11:42 AM | 8 Nov, 2023
What are the effects of smog on health and how to protect yourself?

Since several years, various parts of Punjab including Lahore is always covered in smog during winter.

This year, the situation has become so bad due to smog that the Punjab government has announced a four-day holiday.

Similarly, at the beginning of November, the Punjab government imposed a month-long smog emergency across the province and made it mandatory to wear masks in schools and government offices.

Last week, the interim government in Punjab declared emergency across the province to tackle worsening smog situation in the province, particularly Lahore. 

What is smog?

The term "smog" refers to a variety of different types of air pollution, especially the thick, highly visible pollution that is often found in industrial and metropolitan areas. 

British scientist H.A. Des Voeux, reportedly, coined the phrase 'smog' in 1905 to describe the quality of the air in several British towns. Smog is made up of several pollutants such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen, sulphur, ash, and smoke.

Why does smog form? 

Smog develops when colder air is trapped by descending, warm air brought on by high pressure, creating a stationary layer where pollutants collect and produce smog.

What health effects does smog have? 

Smog can cause chronic cough, eye irritation, throat infections, respiratory disorders, high blood pressure, heart disease, and strokes, among other health problems. 

How can your lungs be kept safe? 

Steer clear of outdoor activities whenever you can. Nonetheless, it is recommended that you use respiratory masks that filter the air if you are leaving. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and keep your hands away from anything that contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

When should you visit a physician? 

Consult a physician if you experience breathing difficulties, if your runny nose lasts longer than a week, or if your cough lasts longer than two weeks.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:18 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

‘Smart lockdown’ imposed in Lahore, six other Punjab districts to ...

04:37 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Punjab announces four-day holiday amid worsening smog

01:05 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

School holidays update in Lahore as smog declared calamity in Punjab

07:32 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Punjab imposes smog emergency, schools to stay open

02:42 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

LHC orders authorities to impose smog emergency in Lahore

11:30 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

NADRA NICOP fee in November 2023 and how to apply for it

Advertisement

Latest

12:45 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Ushna Shah stuns in latest designer collection

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 8 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.

Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.45
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.6 77.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.65 764.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.26 39.66
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.66 930.66
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.36 61.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 738.95 746.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.16 78.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 317.17 319.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan faces marginal fall amid negative global trend

KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce. 

A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: