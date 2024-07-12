Search

Immigration

Thailand set to expand visa-free entry list to 93 countries: Here's what will change

Web Desk
05:28 PM | 12 Jul, 2024
BANGKOK - The government of Thailand has announced to exempt citizens from 93 countries from visa requirements in a major push for tourism. 

In this regard, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the ministry was preparing to issue an announcement exempting visas for 60 days for 93 countries starting from July 15th this year.

The official also explained that the government was mulling adjusting the visa examination guidelines to be more flexible, supporting Thailand to compete to attract tourists around the world.

Ms. Traisuree Traisaranakul, Secretary to the Minister of Interior and Spokesperson of the Ministry said that directions are being issued and arrangements are being made to comply with the policy of the government under the leadership of Premier Settha Thavisin to boost the tourism economy.

In this regard, the government has revealed four major announcements and they are currently in the process of being presented to the prime minister for final approval.

As soon as the approval is granted, the visa exemption and other directives related to the easing of visa requirements will be effective from July 15, 2024, onwards.

Moreover, approval has also been sought for granting permission for aliens to stay in the Kingdom for tourism and telework as a special case. For this to be implemented, a new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), would be in effect for those who intend to stay in Thailand to work and travel at the same time (workcation). When receiving a DTV visa, the applicants can stay in Thailand for no more than 180 days at a time, with a visa validity of 5 years.

In the same spirit, the Ministry of Interior has also announced to grant permission for aliens to stay in the Kingdom for study and work as a special case. 

