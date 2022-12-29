Search

Immigration

Free parking, revised metro schedule - Here's how Dubai is welcoming New Year

Web Desk 10:55 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
Free parking, revised metro schedule - Here's how Dubai is welcoming New Year

SHARJAH - Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced totally free public parking for January 1, as celebrations are set to begin for welcoming the new year.

The tariffs will resume on Monday; however, residents will have to pay for the multi-storey parking. Besides parking, special arrangements have been made to let the residents enjoy the new year celebrations with reorganization of public facilities.

In this regard, the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will operate starting from 5:00am on Saturday so that the metro will continue to operate continuously until 12 am on Monday for a period of 43 hours.

Dubai Tram will be in service on Saturday from 06:00 am to 11:59 pm and on Sunday from 12:00 (midnight) to 01:00 am (the following day). Moreover, the schedule of public buses on Sunday will be from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day). The timing of all metro link bus services shall be synchronised with the metro timetables.

Moreover, all RTA customer Happiness Centres will be shut on Sunday and will resume services on Monday.

The security arrangements have also been beefed up and authorities will deploy as many as 10,000 smart cameras to monitor roads on the eve of one of the biggest annual events in the city.

As far as the road closures are concerned, the RTA announced that Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 04:00 pm, upon reaching capacity in the parking area. 

The Lower Deck of the Financial Centre Road will be closed at 04:00 pm and Al Sukook Street will be closed at 8:00 pm. A closure of Al Asayel Road, extending from Oud Metha Road and leading to Burj Khalifa district, is scheduled at 04:00 pm for the exclusive use of public buses and emergency vehicles.

During the event, Al Mustaqbal Street will gradually shut down between 2nd Za'abeel Road and Al Meydan Road starting at 04:00 pm and residents have been asked to tailor their journeys accordingly.

Immigration

How to get Austria's work permit? Here is the guide to answer your queries

09:13 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

New Zealand conditions permanent residency with weight-loss for 'overweight' mommy

11:25 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Morocco's visit visa from Pakistan made easy - Here is the process

07:34 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Dubai Airport shares tips to beat holiday rush ahead of busiest day

10:44 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

VFS Global announces centralization of Schengen Visa, revised fee structure

07:41 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

New Year's Eve: Here's how to enjoy fireworks and celebratory events in UAE

12:31 AM | 27 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi Arabia all set to hold four-day Hajj Expo next month

11:22 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 29, 2022

07:58 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 261 263.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 298 301
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 155.5 156.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168 169.35
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.25
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: