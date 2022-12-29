Free parking, revised metro schedule - Here's how Dubai is welcoming New Year

SHARJAH - Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced totally free public parking for January 1, as celebrations are set to begin for welcoming the new year.
The tariffs will resume on Monday; however, residents will have to pay for the multi-storey parking. Besides parking, special arrangements have been made to let the residents enjoy the new year celebrations with reorganization of public facilities.
In this regard, the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will operate starting from 5:00am on Saturday so that the metro will continue to operate continuously until 12 am on Monday for a period of 43 hours.
Dubai Tram will be in service on Saturday from 06:00 am to 11:59 pm and on Sunday from 12:00 (midnight) to 01:00 am (the following day). Moreover, the schedule of public buses on Sunday will be from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day). The timing of all metro link bus services shall be synchronised with the metro timetables.
Moreover, all RTA customer Happiness Centres will be shut on Sunday and will resume services on Monday.
The security arrangements have also been beefed up and authorities will deploy as many as 10,000 smart cameras to monitor roads on the eve of one of the biggest annual events in the city.
As far as the road closures are concerned, the RTA announced that Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 04:00 pm, upon reaching capacity in the parking area.
The Lower Deck of the Financial Centre Road will be closed at 04:00 pm and Al Sukook Street will be closed at 8:00 pm. A closure of Al Asayel Road, extending from Oud Metha Road and leading to Burj Khalifa district, is scheduled at 04:00 pm for the exclusive use of public buses and emergency vehicles.
During the event, Al Mustaqbal Street will gradually shut down between 2nd Za'abeel Road and Al Meydan Road starting at 04:00 pm and residents have been asked to tailor their journeys accordingly.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|261
|263.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|298
|301
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.5
|156.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168
|169.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.