Free parking, revised metro schedule - Here's how Dubai is welcoming New Year

SHARJAH - Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced totally free public parking for January 1, as celebrations are set to begin for welcoming the new year.

The tariffs will resume on Monday; however, residents will have to pay for the multi-storey parking. Besides parking, special arrangements have been made to let the residents enjoy the new year celebrations with reorganization of public facilities.

In this regard, the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will operate starting from 5:00am on Saturday so that the metro will continue to operate continuously until 12 am on Monday for a period of 43 hours.

Dubai Tram will be in service on Saturday from 06:00 am to 11:59 pm and on Sunday from 12:00 (midnight) to 01:00 am (the following day). Moreover, the schedule of public buses on Sunday will be from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day). The timing of all metro link bus services shall be synchronised with the metro timetables.

Moreover, all RTA customer Happiness Centres will be shut on Sunday and will resume services on Monday.

The security arrangements have also been beefed up and authorities will deploy as many as 10,000 smart cameras to monitor roads on the eve of one of the biggest annual events in the city.

As far as the road closures are concerned, the RTA announced that Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 04:00 pm, upon reaching capacity in the parking area.

The Lower Deck of the Financial Centre Road will be closed at 04:00 pm and Al Sukook Street will be closed at 8:00 pm. A closure of Al Asayel Road, extending from Oud Metha Road and leading to Burj Khalifa district, is scheduled at 04:00 pm for the exclusive use of public buses and emergency vehicles.

During the event, Al Mustaqbal Street will gradually shut down between 2nd Za'abeel Road and Al Meydan Road starting at 04:00 pm and residents have been asked to tailor their journeys accordingly.