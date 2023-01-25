President Alvi meets Imran Khan; Zardari calls on PM Shehbaz as Pakistan's political crisis deepens

With the political temperature rising in crisis-hit Pakistan, top leaders are meeting to chalk out future strategies.

As former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers thronged Imran Khan’s residence to prevent the authorities from arresting the populist leader, President Dr. Arif Alvi has also reached Lahore’s Zaman Park to meet Imran Khan.

Reports in local media said Alvi exchanged views the Imran Khan about the dilapidating political situation as ruling alliance members hinted at the arrest of the PTI chief, who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from power last year.

While top PTI leadership gathered in Lahore, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to discuss the future strategy of ruling alliance. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq senator Saleem Mandviwalla and other leaders also attended the meeting.

Islamabad: Former President Asif Ali Zardari calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (25.01.2023)@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/rGP9GWYwiE — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) January 25, 2023

It was reported that the two met at Prime Minister’s House, and discussed the country’s political situation besides reviewing the politics of the southeastern region.

As Khan gains momentum on the heels of the current crisis, the ruling alliance leaders are discussing ways to resolve reservations of MQM-Pakistan and other allies.

The current development in politics threatens to plunge the country of over 220 million, already struggling with the worst economic crisis in recent times, even deeper into political turmoil.