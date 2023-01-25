President Alvi meets Imran Khan; Zardari calls on PM Shehbaz as Pakistan's political crisis deepens

With the political temperature rising in crisis-hit Pakistan, top leaders are meeting to chalk out future strategies.
As former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers thronged Imran Khan’s residence to prevent the authorities from arresting the populist leader, President Dr. Arif Alvi has also reached Lahore’s Zaman Park to meet Imran Khan.
Reports in local media said Alvi exchanged views the Imran Khan about the dilapidating political situation as ruling alliance members hinted at the arrest of the PTI chief, who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from power last year.
While top PTI leadership gathered in Lahore, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to discuss the future strategy of ruling alliance. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq senator Saleem Mandviwalla and other leaders also attended the meeting.
Islamabad: Former President Asif Ali Zardari calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (25.01.2023)@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/rGP9GWYwiE— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) January 25, 2023
It was reported that the two met at Prime Minister’s House, and discussed the country’s political situation besides reviewing the politics of the southeastern region.
As Khan gains momentum on the heels of the current crisis, the ruling alliance leaders are discussing ways to resolve reservations of MQM-Pakistan and other allies.
The current development in politics threatens to plunge the country of over 220 million, already struggling with the worst economic crisis in recent times, even deeper into political turmoil.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.4
|Euro
|EUR
|270.5
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|309
|312
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|614.77
|619.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.75
|34.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.54
|2.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs189,650 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,600.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 172,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.