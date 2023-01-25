'Not afraid of jails,' says Imran Khan after Fawad Chaudhry arrested in sedition case

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated on Wednesday that he was not afraid of going to jails or dying, saying attempts were being made to curb his voice for the rule of law in the country.
He was addressing the nation in reaction to the arrest of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry after he was booked for allegedly threating the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families in his provocative speech.
He said the country had been made a banana republic where “might is right” and actions were just taken against the weak people. Saying the ongoing circumstance would push Pakistan to the point of no-return, he said people were fleeing country as they had lost their hopes due to prevailing situation in the country.
Slamming the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry, he said it did not happen in the democracy that a person was arrested for expressing his thoughts or criticising any official. Fawad had just called the chief election commission “munshi” and what other crime he had committed, Khan questioned.
He said that the government just wanted silence the voices being raised against it.
Urging lawyer community and public in general, he said time had come to stand up against the injustice as such situation would bring nothing but devastation in the country.
He also hit out at the ECP for picking Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, saying that man played an active role in toppling of the PTI government. He also questioned the commitment of the election commission to hold transparent elections.
The PTI chief announced that he would take legal action against Naqvi’s appointment.
The former premier also spoke about the disbanding of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing Wazirabad assassination attempt, claiming that pressured was put on JIT members to distance themselves from the probe because it would have established the conspiracy for assassinating him.
He also criticised the governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for not announcing a date for the elections, saying it was a violation of the Constitution.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.4
|Euro
|EUR
|270.5
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|309
|312
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|614.77
|619.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.75
|34.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.54
|2.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs189,650 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,600.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 172,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
