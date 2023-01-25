‘Pakistan Diamond Jubilee Medal’ – President Alvi establishes new national award for armed forces

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has approved establishment of a new decoration that recognizes the services and sacrifices of troops for the defence of the country.

The president has granted approval for the “Pakistan Diamond Jubilee Medal 2022” under the Decorations Act 1975.

It will be conferred on Pakistan armed forces, civil forces and personnel of law enforcement agencies in recognition of their services and sacrifices rendered for the protection of country’s geographic and political borders and elimination of terrorism and extremism.

The new national medal established for the Pakistan armed forces will come into effect from August 14, 2022, the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan.