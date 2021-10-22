Sindh allots 200-acre Karachi land to Navy for housing society
Share
KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has chaired a cabinet session wherein he approved 200-acre lands to be given away to the Navy for Naval Cooperative Housing Society.
The Sindh cabinet has given the swathes of lands reportedly in the deh of Lal Bakhar near Karachi’s Hawke’s Bay beach.
* سندھ کابینہ نے 200 ایکڑز ایراضی دیھ لعل بکھر، کیماڑی کودینے کی منظوری دیدی— CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) October 20, 2021
* زمین پر پاکستان نیول کوآپریٹو ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹی اسکیم بنے گی
Pakistan Navy blocked Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters
Couple of days ago, the Pakistan Navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering the country's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea over the weekend.
In a statement, the military said the Indian submarine, which had crossed over into Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on the 16th of October, 2021, was detected by the navy's long-range maritime patrol aircraft. It said the submarine was then blocked from entering Pakistan's territorial waters.
Here’s how Pakistan Navy detected and blocked ... 01:20 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD -- The Pakistan Navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering the country's territorial waters ...
- Lahore, Islamabad partially shut down in wake of TLP protests12:00 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed woman, injured another on ...11:19 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Punjab announces door-to-door Covid vaccination drive from Oct 2510:45 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Sindh allots 200-acre Karachi land to Navy for housing society10:15 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:10 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Bollywood star Ananya Panday summoned in Cruise Drugs Party case04:58 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
- PAKvIND: Sanjay Dutt lands in Dubai for high-octane T20 World Cup ...06:05 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
- 'Begum Shak Karti Hey' – Saba Qamar and Abrar Ul Haq share teaser ...02:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021