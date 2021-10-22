Sindh allots 200-acre Karachi land to Navy for housing society
Web Desk
10:15 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
Sindh allots 200-acre Karachi land to Navy for housing society
Share

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has chaired a cabinet session wherein he approved 200-acre lands to be given away to the Navy for Naval Cooperative Housing Society.

The Sindh cabinet has given the swathes of lands reportedly in the deh of Lal Bakhar near Karachi’s Hawke’s Bay beach.

Pakistan Navy blocked Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters

Couple of days ago, the Pakistan Navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering the country's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea over the weekend.

In a statement, the military said the Indian submarine, which had crossed over into Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on the 16th of October, 2021, was detected by the navy's long-range maritime patrol aircraft. It said the submarine was then blocked from entering Pakistan's territorial waters.

Here’s how Pakistan Navy detected and blocked ... 01:20 AM | 20 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD -- The Pakistan Navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering the country's territorial waters ...

More From This Category
Lahore, Islamabad partially shut down in wake of ...
12:00 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
Punjab announces door-to-door Covid vaccination ...
10:45 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
Pakistan secures LNG cargoes from Qatar
09:15 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reports 567 new Covid cases, 16 deaths
08:38 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
California variant of COVID-19 found in Pakistani ...
12:05 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
TLP announces long march towards Islamabad ...
11:33 PM | 21 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed woman, injured another on movie set
11:19 AM | 22 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr