Sindh allots 200-acre Karachi land to Navy for housing society

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has chaired a cabinet session wherein he approved 200-acre lands to be given away to the Navy for Naval Cooperative Housing Society.

The Sindh cabinet has given the swathes of lands reportedly in the deh of Lal Bakhar near Karachi’s Hawke’s Bay beach.

* سندھ کابینہ نے 200 ایکڑز ایراضی دیھ لعل بکھر، کیماڑی کودینے کی منظوری دیدی



* زمین پر پاکستان نیول کوآپریٹو ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹی اسکیم بنے گی — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) October 20, 2021

