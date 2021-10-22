Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed woman, injured another on movie set
A female crew member has died and another was injured following an accident involving a prop firearm on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," according to a law enforcement statement.
The prop firearm was discharged by actor and producer Alec Baldwin according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged.
Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.
The dead woman, who was 42 years old, had been airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital where she later died of her injuries.
The second person was taken by ambulance to a different hospital where he was said to be receiving emergency care.
Baldwin co-produces, and stars as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder, and who goes on the run with him when the boy is sentenced to hang for the crime.
