Firdous Ashiq Awan lands in double trouble as video of her slapping policeman goes viral

SIALKOT – Police have registered a case against Firdous Ashiq Awan, a leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), for slapping a policeman on duty at a polling station in Sialkot during the February 8 general elections.

The video of the slapping incident is now making rounds on social media. Sialkot's Sadar Police have taken action and registered a case against Firdous on the complaint of ASI Amjad.

The FIR states that Firdous misbehaved and slapped the policeman who was on duty at the Government High School Gana Kalan in Sialkot's NA-70 constituency.

IPP leader Firdous Ashiq Awan slapped a police officer in Sialkot. FIR has been registered against her. pic.twitter.com/tAJyhGdcLI — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) February 9, 2024

In a related development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday sought an explanation from Firdous about the slapping incident. Firdous will appear before the ECP on Monday.

Also, the ECP has summoned the concerned police officer to tell his side of the story.