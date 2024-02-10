Firdous Ashiq Awan lands in double trouble as video of her slapping policeman goes viral

SIALKOT – Police have registered a case against Firdous Ashiq Awan, a leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), for slapping a policeman on duty at a polling station in Sialkot during the February 8 general elections.
The video of the slapping incident is now making rounds on social media. Sialkot's Sadar Police have taken action and registered a case against Firdous on the complaint of ASI Amjad.
The FIR states that Firdous misbehaved and slapped the policeman who was on duty at the Government High School Gana Kalan in Sialkot's NA-70 constituency.
IPP leader Firdous Ashiq Awan slapped a police officer in Sialkot. FIR has been registered against her. pic.twitter.com/tAJyhGdcLI— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) February 9, 2024
In a related development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday sought an explanation from Firdous about the slapping incident. Firdous will appear before the ECP on Monday.
Also, the ECP has summoned the concerned police officer to tell his side of the story.
Pakistani currency recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 10, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|302.5
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
