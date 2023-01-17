Singer Huma Khawaja explains decision to leave music industry

Pakistan has produced an abundance of talented musicians and singers over the years, making it a hotbed for musical excellence. Among these talents is the vocalist Huma Khawaja, who was a member of Pakistan's first girl band.
The band also featured Samra Raza Mir, the mother of actor Ahad Raza Mir. However, both Samra and Huma left the band at a young age, with Samra departing to focus on her son's arrival and Huma leaving singing altogether.
The former singer was a guest on G Sarkar where she revealed that she left for Dubai and worked at Emirates Airlines as an air hostess. Their third band member also left for Canada thus the band broke and Huma left singing while she was very young and talented.
Huma shared that at the time, her desire to travel and see the world was stronger than her passion for singing. She felt that her job provided her with the opportunity to travel and fulfill her wanderlust, so singing took a backseat. However, later on, she realised that as a lead vocalist, she had the potential to make a comeback in the music industry, which she eventually did.
