Negotiations only possible if India restores autonomy of Kashmir, says PM Shehbaz after UAE mediation statement

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that talks between Pakistan and India could only take place after New Delhi revoked its illegal action of stripping the special status of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement after he sought mediation from the UAE in the dispute.

On Aug 5, 2019, India revoked the autonomy of the region and increased deployment of troops to suppress the freedom struggle. The move was widely condemned by Islamabad, which has been persistently pushing Delhi to reverse its action.

On Monday, PM Shehbaz, in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, said he had requested UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to facilitate talks between the neighbouring countries over Kashmir and other outstanding issues.

“I have requested yesterday my brother, His Highness President Mohamed bin Zayed... he also has good relations in India, he can play a very important role to bring the two countries on the talking table,” he said.

“And I give my word of honor that we will be talking to Indians with sincerity of purpose, but it takes two to tango.” The Pakistani premier also offered an olive branch to New Delhi, asking his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to resolve Kashmir and other issues through dialogue.

In reference to premier’s interview, the spokesman of the Prime Minister's Office has said that the prime minister had consistently maintained that Pakistan and India must resolve their bilateral issues, especially the core issue of Jammu & Kashmir, through dialogue and peaceful means.

“However the Prime Minister has repeatedly stated on record that talks can only take place after India had reversed its illegal action of August 5, 2019; without India's revocation of this step, negotiations are not possible,” read the official statement.

The settlement of the Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The spokesman said that the prime minster made this position very clear in his interview with Al Arabiya news channel during his recent visit to the UAE.