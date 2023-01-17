NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday accepted the resignations of 35 more lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is deliberating an option to put Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in test through a trust vote bid.
Murad Saeed, Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Qaiser and Ali Zaidi are among the PTI bigwigs who been denotified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the speaker accepted their resignations.
The approval of their resignations was pending after the PTI MNAs resigned en masse after PTI Imran Khan was ousted from the prime minister's office through no-trust vote in April.
Last month, a PTI delegation led by for NA speaker Asad Qaiser met Raja Pervez at his chamber. The delegation discussed PTI MNAs’ resignation verification issue.
Following the meeting, the NA said he had informed PTI leader that his party lawmakers would be called individually for the verification of their resignations.
“Doors are not closed in politics there should be contact between politicians,” the speaker told the delegation. He added that decision on the resignations will be made as per the Constitution and rules of the assembly.
A day earlier, Imran Khan dropped a hint of his party’s return to the National Assembly to ensure that dissident leaders do not support Shehbaz Sharif if he is asked by President Arif Alvi to take the vote of confidence.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 17, 2023(Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|268.5
|271
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66
|66.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.74
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.76
|611.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.04
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.07
|750.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.29
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.67
|146.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.08
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,580.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs144,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
