NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday accepted the resignations of 35 more lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is deliberating an option to put Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in test through a trust vote bid.

Murad Saeed, Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Qaiser and Ali Zaidi are among the PTI bigwigs who been denotified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the speaker accepted their resignations.

The approval of their resignations was pending after the PTI MNAs resigned en masse after PTI Imran Khan was ousted from the prime minister's office through no-trust vote in April.

Last month, a PTI delegation led by for NA speaker Asad Qaiser met Raja Pervez at his chamber. The delegation discussed PTI MNAs’ resignation verification issue.

Following the meeting, the NA said he had informed PTI leader that his party lawmakers would be called individually for the verification of their resignations.

“Doors are not closed in politics there should be contact between politicians,” the speaker told the delegation. He added that decision on the resignations will be made as per the Constitution and rules of the assembly.

A day earlier, Imran Khan dropped a hint of his party’s return to the National Assembly to ensure that dissident leaders do not support Shehbaz Sharif if he is asked by President Arif Alvi to take the vote of confidence.