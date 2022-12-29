PTI MNAs to be summoned individually for verification of resignations: NA speaker 

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday informed PTI leader Asad Qaiser that his party lawmakers would be called individually for the verification of their resignations.

The PTI delegation led by for NA speaker Asad Qaiser met Raja Pervez at his chamber. The delegation discussed PTI MNAs’ resignation verification issue amid talk of the party's return to the assembly.

The delegation included Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri, Amir Dogar, Dr Shabbir Hussain, Ataullah, Fahim Khan and Tahir Iqbal.

سپیکر راجہ پرویز اشرف سے ملاقات کے لیے پی ٹی آئی کے وفد کی سابق سپیکر اسد قیصر کی سربراہی میں پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس آمد، ملاقات میں پی ٹی آئی کے قومی اسمبلی سے استعفوں کے معاملے پر تبادلہ خیال۔ pic.twitter.com/KR9o8Phf8P — National Assembly of ???????? (@NAofPakistan) December 29, 2022

“Doors are not closed in politics there should be contact between politicians,” the speaker told the delegation. He added that decision on the resignations will be made as per the Constitution and rules of the assembly.

The speaker added that he had invited PTI lawmakers to confirm the resignations. He added that when he accepted a few resignations one of the PTI lawmakers from Karachi appealed to a high court to stop the resignation.

Later, Raja Pervez Ashraf, in conversation to the media after meeting with the PTI delegation, said that they met in a very "pleasant environment".

Sharing the details of the meeting, Ashraf said that the delegation members asked him to accept the resignations of 127 PTI members en bloc.

"However, I told them that there are some rules and regulations and limitations [regarding the approval of resignations]," he said.

Article 64 of the Constitution requires a hand written resignation by a lawmaker, which must be verified by the NA speaker by summoning the relevant MNA in person.

PTI's Chief Whip Amir Dogar had contacted the NA speaker, requesting him to meet the PTI delegation.

The PTI MNAs had resigned en masse after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was voted out from the prime minister's office in April and have yet to return to the house.