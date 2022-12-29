Search

PakistanTop News

PTI MNAs to be summoned individually for verification of resignations: NA speaker 

Web Desk 03:00 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
PTI MNAs to be summoned individually for verification of resignations: NA speaker 
Source: NA

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday informed PTI leader Asad Qaiser that his party lawmakers would be called individually for the verification of their resignations. 

The PTI delegation led by for NA speaker Asad Qaiser met Raja Pervez at his chamber. The delegation discussed PTI MNAs’ resignation verification issue amid talk of the party's return to the assembly.

The delegation included Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri, Amir Dogar, Dr Shabbir Hussain, Ataullah, Fahim Khan and Tahir Iqbal.

“Doors are not closed in politics there should be contact between politicians,” the speaker told the delegation. He added that decision on the resignations will be made as per the Constitution and rules of the assembly.

The speaker added that he had invited PTI lawmakers to confirm the resignations. He added that when he accepted a few resignations one of the PTI lawmakers from Karachi appealed to a high court to stop the resignation.

Later, Raja Pervez Ashraf, in conversation to the media after meeting with the PTI delegation, said that they met in a very "pleasant environment".

Sharing the details of the meeting, Ashraf said that the delegation members asked him to accept the resignations of 127 PTI members en bloc.

"However, I told them that there are some rules and regulations and limitations [regarding the approval of resignations]," he said.

Article 64 of the Constitution requires a hand written resignation by a lawmaker, which must be verified by the NA speaker by summoning the relevant MNA in person.

PTI's Chief Whip Amir Dogar had contacted the NA speaker, requesting him to meet the PTI delegation.

The PTI MNAs had resigned en masse after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was voted out from the prime minister's office in April and have yet to return to the house.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Who hired Husain Haqqani to build Gen Bajwa's image in US during PTI govt? asks Imran Khan

09:17 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

‘Ghari Chor’: PML-N leader released after arrest for chanting slogans against PTI chief Imran Khan

01:34 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill returns after mysteriously disappearing from Lahore’s Services hospital

11:05 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Pakistan rolls out multi-finger biometric verification system to stop issuance of fake SIM cards

11:31 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

FC, Rangers to be deputed in Punjab ahead of PTI protest outside Governor House

08:56 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

IHC trashes PTI Senator Azam Swati's bail plea in controversial tweets case 

02:23 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nida Dar nominated for ICC awards 2022

05:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 29, 2022

07:58 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 261 263.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 298 301
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 155.5 156.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168 169.35
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.25
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: