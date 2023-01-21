Search

Pakistan bowler Diana Baig ruled out of Australia T20Is, World Cup 2023

06:58 PM | 21 Jan, 2023
Pakistan bowler Diana Baig ruled out of Australia T20Is, World Cup 2023
Source: Diana Baig (Twitter)

BRISBANE – Right-arm fast bowler Diana Baig has been ruled out of Australia T20Is and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 due to fracture in her index finger of the right hand. Right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas, who is part of the reserves for Australia T20I series and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will replace Diana.

Diana suffered injury in the third ODI against Australia today when she tried to take return catch on the penultimate ball of the seventh over of Australia’s innings. Diana was taken to the local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture.

Diana has been advised four weeks’ rest by the PCB Medical panel. 

