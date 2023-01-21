Search

Aiman and Muneeb surprise fans with soulful singing at The Mirza Malik Show

Web Desk 05:04 PM | 21 Jan, 2023
Aiman and Muneeb surprise fans with soulful singing at The Mirza Malik Show
Source: Instagram

Pakistani power couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have surprised fans with their singing talents. The couple made an appearance in Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's talk show 'The Mirza Malik Show' and the episode teaser shows the duo enthralling the host with their singing.

The video quickly went viral and received positive feedback from their fans who were impressed by their singing abilities. Moreover, the fans can't wait to see the episode, which airs this Sunday and be entertained by the couple's fun equation.

While the Baandi actor sang "Judaa Hoke Bhi", the Ishq Tamasha actress displayed her vocal talent by crooning the iconic song "Ek Din Ap Yun".

Moreover, another sneak peek of the episode was posted on Urdu Flix official handle where the couple and host can be seen interacting with each other.

Aiman and Muneeb got married in 2018. They are also known to be very active on social media and are known for sharing their personal and professional life with their fans.

Aiman Khan leaves fans swooning over her sun-kissed pictures

