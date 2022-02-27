PSL7 Final: Shaheen Afridi’s father says Qalandars will lift PSL trophy today
05:17 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi’s father Ayaz Afridi Sunday hoped that Qalanadars would win their maiden Pakistan Super League (PS) title today.

Talking to a private TV channel, Ayaz Afridi said that his son’s captaincy and performance had been much better throughout the tournament.

“Lahore Qalandars are expected to repeat the high level of performance that they had shown against Islamabad United in the previous match,” he added.

Qalandars are the only team in the league who have not won the title since the Pakistan Super League started in 2016. Qalandars lost to Karachi Kings in the only final they played in 2020.

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are all set to clash in the final of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday (February 27).

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United and Multan Sultans knocked out Peshawar Zalmi to reach the final.

The final match will begin at 7.30 PM, but fans have been advised to reach the stadium before 6:00 PM, before the closure of the gates.

