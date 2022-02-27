PSL7 Final: Shaheen Afridi’s father says Qalandars will lift PSL trophy today
Share
LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi’s father Ayaz Afridi Sunday hoped that Qalanadars would win their maiden Pakistan Super League (PS) title today.
Talking to a private TV channel, Ayaz Afridi said that his son’s captaincy and performance had been much better throughout the tournament.
“Lahore Qalandars are expected to repeat the high level of performance that they had shown against Islamabad United in the previous match,” he added.
Qalandars are the only team in the league who have not won the title since the Pakistan Super League started in 2016. Qalandars lost to Karachi Kings in the only final they played in 2020.
Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are all set to clash in the final of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday (February 27).
Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United and Multan Sultans knocked out Peshawar Zalmi to reach the final.
The final match will begin at 7.30 PM, but fans have been advised to reach the stadium before 6:00 PM, before the closure of the gates.
Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans to clash in PSL ... 10:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
LAHORE— Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are all set to clash in the final of the seventh edition of the ...
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Multan Sultans in PSL 7 ...07:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid of Mohra Sharif passes away06:56 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- PTI launches Sindh Huqooq March to eliminate ‘Zardari mafia’06:39 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
-
- PSL7 Final: Shaheen Afridi’s father says Qalandars will lift PSL ...05:17 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir faces severe backlash for wearing bold dress04:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Neelam Muneer looks breathtaking in latest photos05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan showcase killer dance moves at their ...08:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022