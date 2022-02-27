PTI launches Sindh Huqooq March to eliminate ‘Zardari mafia’

KARACHI – A ten-day march launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the ruling party in the Centre, against the alleged bad governance of the PPP government in the south-eastern province of Sindh entered second day on Sunday.

The Sindh Huqooq March kicked off from Ghotki from Saturday and it is scheduled to reach Karachi on March 6 for a big political power show after passing through 27 districts of the province.

The PTI leaders will address to gatherings in differing cities including Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, and Jacobabad before entering Karachi to share the party’s plan for the uplift of people in Sindh.

Sindh has huge potential to b one of the most prosperous province of Pakistan but due to decades of corruption, negligence and no will of PPP to change this ,Sindh is the worst performing province.

In such circumstances #SindhHuqooqMarch is new ray of hope for poor Sindhi people. pic.twitter.com/g0pr6oP6aa — Daud zaman (@TheDaudzaman) February 27, 2022

“The people of Sindh have suffered for years under #ZardariMafia,” the PTI said on its official Twitter handle, hoping that the Imran Khan-led party will replace PPP in Sindh in upcoming General Elections 2023.

The people of Sindh have suffered for years under ⁦#ZardariMafia⁩. PTI has started a 10 day March in Sindh from Ghotki to Karachi, to share what PTI can do for people as we have done in KP & Punjab. IA, PTI will make provincial Govt in Sindh in GE2023! #SindhHuqooqMarch pic.twitter.com/NPix0gVu79 — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 27, 2022

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a day earlier, addressing the participants of March in Sukkur said that PPP has lost its worth due to anti-people policies, adding that Sindh public have to take decisions for their future.

He said that PPP government in Sindh had failed to provide relief to the people despite ruling the province for the third consecutive term.

He pointed out that the law and order situation was not satisfactory, adding that youth have to play active role for change.

Qureshi regretted that the federal government desired to provide universal health coverage to people in Sindh but the PPP-led provincial government was creating hurdles due to its political interest.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has kicked off Awami Long March from Karachi to Islamabad to force Prime Minister Imran Khan to quit.