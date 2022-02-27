PTI launches Sindh Huqooq March to eliminate ‘Zardari mafia’

06:39 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
PTI launches Sindh Huqooq March to eliminate ‘Zardari mafia’
Source: PTI Twitter
Share

KARACHI – A ten-day march launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the ruling party in the Centre, against the alleged bad governance of the PPP government in the south-eastern province of Sindh entered second day on Sunday.

The Sindh Huqooq March kicked off from Ghotki from Saturday and it is scheduled to reach Karachi on March 6 for a big political power show after passing through 27 districts of the province.

The PTI leaders will address to gatherings in differing cities including Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, and Jacobabad before entering Karachi to share the party’s plan for the uplift of people in Sindh.

“The people of Sindh have suffered for years under #ZardariMafia,” the PTI said on its official Twitter handle, hoping that the Imran Khan-led party will replace PPP in Sindh in upcoming General Elections 2023. 

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a day earlier, addressing the participants of March in Sukkur said that PPP has lost its worth due to anti-people policies, adding that Sindh public have to take decisions for their future. 

He said that PPP government in Sindh had failed to provide relief to the people despite ruling the province for the third consecutive term. 

He pointed out that the law and order situation was not satisfactory, adding that youth have to play active role for change. 

Qureshi regretted that the federal government desired to provide universal health coverage to people in Sindh but the PPP-led provincial government was creating hurdles due to its political interest.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has kicked off Awami Long March from Karachi to Islamabad to force Prime Minister Imran Khan to quit.

Bilawal announces 'long march' against PTI ... 11:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday announced that he would lead a "long march" against the ...

More From This Category
Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid of Mohra Sharif passes away
06:56 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Petrol price expected to rise by Rs10 per litre ...
03:21 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
PPP kickstarts Awami March from Karachi to oust ...
02:52 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Murad Saeed serves legal notice on Reham Khan ...
01:51 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
‘Pakistan to give befitting response to any ...
12:46 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
WHO appreciates Pakistan's polio eradication ...
12:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrities spotted dancing on Mehar Bano’s engagement
06:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr