Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid of Mohra Sharif passes away

ISLAMABAD – Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid, the custodian of Mohra Sharif shrine, passed away due to illness on Sunday at the age of 86.

His funeral will be offered at Mohra Sharif, Murree on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief over the demise of the spiritual leader and condoled with his family.

سجادہ نشین دربار عالیہ موہڑہ شریف الحاج پیر ہارون الرشید صاحب کے انتقال پر تعزیت۔



اللہ تعالی غمزدہ خاندان کو اس دکھ کی گھڑی میں صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے اور مرحوم کی بخشش فرما کر بلند درجات عطا فرمائے۔۔ pic.twitter.com/uMetsXonlQ — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 27, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri have expressed grief over the sad demise of Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid.

In their separate condolence messages, they prayed higher status in heaven for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family and followers of Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid.