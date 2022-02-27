Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid of Mohra Sharif passes away
ISLAMABAD – Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid, the custodian of Mohra Sharif shrine, passed away due to illness on Sunday at the age of 86.
His funeral will be offered at Mohra Sharif, Murree on Monday.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief over the demise of the spiritual leader and condoled with his family.
سجادہ نشین دربار عالیہ موہڑہ شریف الحاج پیر ہارون الرشید صاحب کے انتقال پر تعزیت۔— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 27, 2022
اللہ تعالی غمزدہ خاندان کو اس دکھ کی گھڑی میں صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے اور مرحوم کی بخشش فرما کر بلند درجات عطا فرمائے۔۔ pic.twitter.com/uMetsXonlQ
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri have expressed grief over the sad demise of Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid.
In their separate condolence messages, they prayed higher status in heaven for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family and followers of Pir Haroon-ur-Rashid.
