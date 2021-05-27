Ertugrul's Gülsim Ali looks stunning in her latest post
Turkish beauty Gülsim Ali is a favourite amongst Ertugral fans as her enthralling performance as Aslihan Hatun in Diriliş: Ertuğrul won hearts.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the stunner, dressed up in Pakistani attire, left her Pakistani fans bedazzled.
Looking gorgeous in a pink frock by Pakistani designer Maria B, Gulsim twirls happily with utmost grace as she poses for the camera.
"I’m in love with @mariabofficial ???????? ????????", she wrote.
Gülsim rose to global fame for her role as Aslihan Hatun in the hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul". Aslihan Hatun appears in season 3 and 4 as a bold and confident woman who represents her Cavdar tribe.
Earlier, Gulsim had stunned her fans with her appearance in fashion designer Maria B's campaign alongside superstar Ayeza Khan. The two share a great bond and their adorable interaction on social media is quite popular among their fans.
Earlier, gorgeous Esra Bilgic was applauded for wearing shalwar kameez in her latest post on Instagram. Donning a vibrant eastern dress, Bilgic looked beautiful and left the fans gushing.
