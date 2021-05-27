Ertugrul's Gülsim Ali looks stunning in her latest post
Web Desk
07:15 PM | 27 May, 2021
Ertugrul's Gülsim Ali looks stunning in her latest post
Share

Turkish beauty Gülsim Ali is a favourite amongst Ertugral fans as her enthralling performance as Aslihan Hatun in Diriliş: Ertuğrul won hearts.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the stunner, dressed up in Pakistani attire, left her Pakistani fans bedazzled.

Looking gorgeous in a pink frock by Pakistani designer Maria B, Gulsim twirls happily with utmost grace as she poses for the camera.

"I’m in love with @mariabofficial ???????? ????????", she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gülsim Ali (@gyulsim)

Gülsim rose to global fame for her role as Aslihan Hatun in the hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul". Aslihan Hatun appears in season 3 and 4 as a bold and confident woman who represents her Cavdar tribe.

Earlier, Gulsim had stunned her fans with her appearance in fashion designer Maria B's campaign alongside superstar Ayeza Khan. The two share a great bond and their adorable interaction on social media is quite popular among their fans.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gülsim Ali (@gyulsim)

Earlier, gorgeous Esra Bilgic was applauded for wearing shalwar kameez in her latest post on Instagram. Donning a vibrant eastern dress, Bilgic looked beautiful and left the fans gushing.

Dirilis: Ertugrul famed Gülsim Ali to share good ... 07:58 PM | 7 Jan, 2021

Aslihan Hatun aka Gülsim Ali from Dirilis: Ertugrul has gathered a huge fan base for her enthralling ...

More From This Category
Pakistani celebs react to Sindh Compulsory ...
08:59 PM | 27 May, 2021
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt awarded joint ...
06:00 PM | 27 May, 2021
Ertugrul fans bid farewell to Bamsi Bey after the ...
05:47 PM | 27 May, 2021
Pakistan film “36 Garh” trailer released
05:19 PM | 27 May, 2021
Bushra Ansari shares emotional message after ...
04:50 PM | 27 May, 2021
Madhuri Dixit reveals her all-time favourite show
02:38 PM | 27 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul's Gülsim Ali looks stunning in her latest post
07:15 PM | 27 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr