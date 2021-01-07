Dirilis: Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali to share good news with Pakistani fans

Aslihan Hatun aka Gülsim Ali from Dirilis: Ertugrul has gathered a huge fan base for her enthralling performance in the historical Turkish series.

The 25-year-old shared a portrait of herself as Aslihan Hatun and revealed that the third season has started to air in Pakistan on PTV.

Ali captioned the post: “And finally, the expected moment came. Dear Ertuğrul Ghazi audience, are you ready to meet Aslıhan Hatun As of today, the third season, which is the season that I liked the most, started broadcasting on Pakistani TV. Have a good time! I will have news to please you very soon. Incredibly excited. Stay tuned.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gülsim Ali (@gyulsim)

Previously, Gülsim Ali and Pakistani actress Neelam Munir exchanged compliments when Munir complimented her work. Neelam replied by praising Ali's performance in the show. "It's my pleasure, Gülsim Ali. You really deserve appreciation. You have performed beautifully and did justice to your role. I hope you can come to Pakistan one day. Allah Kareem."

The series Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul also topped Google's list of Pakistan's movie and TV searches of 2020.