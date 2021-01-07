PITB, PIC join hands to develop Centralized Management Information System

LAHORE – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Information Commission (PIC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday at Arfa Software Technology Park.

The MoU, signed by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and PIC Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah, will automate paper-based PIC processes and devise a web based portal namely Centralized Management Information System (CMIS). PITB DG IT-OPS Faisal Yousaf, PIC Registrar Qadeer Ahmad and other senior officials of the two organizations were present at the occasion.

According to the MoU, the Centralized Management Information System (CMIS) will enhance the departmental capacity and provide a large number of confirmations against complaints and queries in a specific time period of resolution. Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor stated that in order to automate PIC processes, a technology-based solution will be devised. The system will eliminate labor-intensive components and will not only maintain an updated and accurate electronic repository of information but will also comprise up-to-date records.

PIC Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah said that CMIS will be interlinked with government departments to enhance work proficiency and response to the concerns relevant to their departments. PITB developed System will enable PIC to enhance its role across Punjab as well as monitor their performance and take action against those failing to comply, he added.