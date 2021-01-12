President Alvi underlines need for skills development of persons with disabilities

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi has underlined the need for providing marketable skills to persons with disabilities (PWDs).

He asked National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to design special training modules for differently-abled people (DAPs) and provide them skilled-based training so that they could contribute to the development of society. He stated this while chairing a meeting on vocational training for DAPs, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

Chairman, NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan, gave a presentation on the initiatives, taken by NAVTCC, to create an enabling environment for PWDs. He highlighted that plans were afoot to provide marketable skills, high-technical training and assistive technology to DAPs.

The President emphasized the need for financial inclusion of PWDs as well as bringing them into mainstream of education system.

He said that the financial and educational inclusion of PWDs, who constitute almost 15% of the country’s population, was a major challenge and it was the shared responsibility of society to play its role for their welfare by providing them skills and jobs to make them productive citizens of the country.

He stressed the need for collaborative efforts by the federal and provincial governments as well as the civil society to work for the skills development of DAPs.